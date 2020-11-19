GHB Intellect Hires New Intellectual Property Project Manager
A Highly Accomplished Attorney with Proven Track Record in Patent Prosecution and LitigationUNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GHB Intellect, a San Diego-based intellectual property and engineering consulting firm, announced the hiring of Dr. Chao Qi as Intellectual Property Project Manager. Dr. Qi is a patent prosecution and litigation expert with more than 10 years of professional experience in the technology and legal services.
Dr. Chao Qi is an intellectual property attorney and provides consulting services to a wide range of clients in the information technology, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. He specializes in all aspects of patent prosecution and intellectual property counseling, licensing, and litigation. Dr. Qi evaluates IP from both a business and legal perspective, having gone through several high stakes patent trials and understanding the risk and complexities associated with such.
Dr. Qi holds a Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology from the University of Wisconsin and has over 10 years of research experience in molecular biology, biochemistry, pharmacology, neuroscience, genetics, and behavioral psychology. In addition, Dr. Qi holds a J.D. and a M.B.A. from the University of Southern California. Prior to joining GHB Intellect, he was an intellectual property attorney at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.
“Chao brings a tremendous combination of scientific, legal, and business knowledge and experiences. He handily complements a team of extremely accomplished experts at GHB Intellect. His patent prosecution and litigation experiences at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is proof that he will be an invaluable asset to GHB Intellect and its clients,” said Dr. Ghobad Heidari, Founder and President of GHB Intellect.
About GHB Intellect
At GHB Intellect, we harness our top-notch technical expertise and extensive resources to provide industry-leading intellectual property consulting services to our clients. We have been providing IP support and technical expertise since 2007. With a turn-key, customer-focused project management approach to ensure the quality, consistency, and reliability of each project, and with a growing cadre of 500+ deep-domain experts, we have been expanding our operation year over year for the last 13 years. Our team is very active in the IP and the high-tech and high-sciences communities and we are continuously looking for ways to evolve and improve our services. We enable our clients to realize significant ROI by optimizing each project through highly-specialized experts, state-of-the-art equipment, time- and cost-efficient project management to provide highest-quality services.
