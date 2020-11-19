Santa Goes Virtual – New Traditions for an Unprecedented Year
Talk to Santa allows children, and families to participate in a live, interactive, video call with Santa Claus from up to five locations anywhere in the world.
“This was great! Thank you so much! The kids were stunned! Awesome, thank you, thank you! Would recommend this to anyone!"”SUPERIOR, CO, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of families’ Christamas traditions hang in the balance this year due to the global health pandemic, COVID-19. Thankfully, Santa has been working diligently to make it possible to save one of his very favorite traditions—talking with the children of the world to hear to their gift requests!
— Parent, Sairyn S.
Talk To Santa, an interactive Santa Claus experience using the power of the internet, is saving Christmas this year by connecting children directly to Santa through live, interactive video chat experiences.
Each live video call call is approximately 10 minutes long where children can share their wishes for Christmas with Santa. Children are in complete amazement on how Santa really knows everything!
“This was a fantastically magical experience for the kiddos! Thank you, Santa!” – Parent, Jena B.
Celebrating its sixth year, Talk to Santa is keeping the magic of Christmas alive through this wonderful experience that children and their families will remember for the rest of their lives.
The live video call experience begins with a personalized email invitation, followed by the live, interactive, video call. Santa follows up after the call with a certificate of standing on the Nice List, as well as a birthday greeting for the child or children during the following year.
New this year, VIP packages include an incredible variety of bundled gifts to make this Christmas extra magical, including personalized letters from Santa postmarked from the North Pole, special edition ornaments, magical reindeer food, Santa activity book with Christmas crayons, a top secret recipe from Mrs. Claus, plush snowman, and more!
Additionally, Santa Claus is available to record a personalized video for family, friends, co-workers, classrooms, and more. This 5-8 minute video features a custom personalized greeting of your choice, an official Nice List certificate from Santa, and an official birthday email from the North Pole during the year, among other exciting features.
To book a video call with Santa Claus or to learn more, please visit TalkToSanta.com.
