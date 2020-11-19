New business filings in Ohio Set Record for September

COLUMBUS – Slightly decreasing from the all-time single month record set in August, Ohio set a record for the month of September with 15,470 new business filings. This number is a massive 54% increase from September 2019 filings which came in at almost 10,000.

2019 was a record setting year itself, boasting 130,621 total new business filings in our state. September’s report brings the 2020 total to within 1000 new filings of eclipsing last year’s record already.

Those looking to start a new business should take advantage of quick-and-easy online filing through Ohio Business Central by clicking here to visit OhioBusinessCentral.gov.

NOTE: New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

EDITOR'S QUICK FACTS:

15,357 new businesses were created in Ohio in September 2020 – a new state record for the month of September.

New business filings in September were 54% higher than in September 2019 (9,989).

Total new business filings in 2020 stands at 129,697, less than one thousand short of 2019’s record total of 130,621.

Ohio entrepreneurs can visit OhioSoS.gov/BusinessResources to discover the helpful opportunities available to them that can help them start and grow their business.

###