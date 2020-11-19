Minnesota Department of Revenue announces new Taxpayer Rights Advocate

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Department of Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty has appointed Halla Elrashidi as Revenue’s Taxpayer Rights Advocate. She takes over for Sarah Bronson who is now an Assistant Commissioner at Revenue.

“The Taxpayer Rights Advocate Office provides an important service for Minnesota taxpayers by helping to ensure fair and consistent application of our tax laws,” said Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty. “We’re fortunate to have Halla’s experience and expertise in this position that advocates for those who may not have the means, know-how, or ability to navigate our tax system.”

About Halla Elrashidi

Halla Elrashidi brings a wealth of experience in tax law and representing underserved communities to her new role. She began her work at Revenue in 2018, serving as an individual income tax attorney in the Appeals and Legal Services Division. Prior to joining Revenue, she represented clients as a pro bono attorney fellow, staff attorney, and volunteer attorney through Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid. There she worked with clients who would otherwise not have access to representation for solvable legal problems. She is also an adjunct professor in trial skills and the externship program at Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

About the Taxpayer Rights Advocate Office

The Taxpayer Rights Advocate Office was established in 1990 as a place for taxpayers to receive an independent review of their tax situation while promoting and upholding the department's mission of fair and equitable application of tax laws. The Taxpayer Rights Advocate Office works to ensure a fair and consistent application of Minnesota tax law and department policies while providing individual assistance to taxpayers who are unable to resolve their tax disputes through normal channels in the department. The office also works on behalf of taxpayers to try to remove obstacles, flaws or ambiguities that exist in Minnesota’s tax policies, processes, procedures and state tax law. Learn more: https://www.revenue.state.mn.us/taxpayer-rights-advocate

