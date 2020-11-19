Paintings by Eddie Martinez, Ben Enwonwu will lead Bruneau & Co.'s inaugural Modern & Contemporary Art Auction, Nov. 30

Large, untitled double-stack Blockhead painting by Eddie Martinez (Conn., N.Y., b. 1977), 72 inches by 60 inches, done using oil paint, spray paint and enamel (est. $150,000-$250,000).

1962 oil on canvas portrait by Ben Enwonwu (Nigerian, 1917-1994), of Constance “Afi” Ekong, signed and dated lower left, 16 inches by 12 inches (sight) (est. $50,000-$100,000).

Acrylic on shaped canvas painting by Josh Sperling and Sam Friedman (both born in New York in 1984), 86 inches by 16 inches, signed by each artist and annotated (est. $20,000-$30,000).

Two paintings by Paul Insect (U.K., b. 1971) include Blind Views (2014), signed and dated on verso and measuring 24 inches by 36 inches (sight, less the frame) (est. $10,000-$15,000).