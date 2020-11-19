VIDEO BACK THE BLUE ALERT: Attorney General Moody Recognizes Off Duty PBSO Deputy for Saving Child from Kidnapping
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is recognizing Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Deputy Corey Reece for his efforts in rescuing a four-year-old child from an attempted kidnapping while off duty and on vacation in Tampa. Attorney General Moody virtually presented Deputy Reece with a Back the Blue Award for his heroic efforts.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am incredibly honored to recognize Deputy Corey Reece with a Back the Blue Award for his courageous efforts in rescuing a four-year-old child from an attempted kidnapping. The fact that Deputy Reece was off duty and on vacation during this horrific incident speaks volumes to the dedication law enforcement officers have to protect and serve, not only their own communities, but anyone in need. Thank you, Deputy Reece, for your quick action and response in saving this child from a potentially life-threatening situation. You are a hero.”Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said, “We are very proud of our deputy’s quick actions and attention to what could have been a very volatile situation. We are also honored that Attorney General Moody would take the time to recognize Deputy Sheriff Corey Reece with the Back the Blue Award for his heroic actions.” While on vacation in Tampa, Deputy Reece heard a commotion in the hallway from his hotel room. Upon exiting the room, he encountered a man grabbing a four-year-old child as the mother tried fighting the man off. The mother informed Deputy Reece she did not know the man and Reece intervened, separating the man from the woman and child. After freeing the child, Deputy Reece held the man until Tampa police arrived on scene. Reece then assumed a peacekeeping role as witnesses to the attempted kidnapping began to confront the alleged kidnapper. To nominate a law enforcement officer, citizen or organization for a Back the Blue Award, or for more information about Attorney General Moody’s Back the Blue campaign, click here.
# # #
Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Back the Blue campaign highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Supporting law enforcement is a top priority for Attorney General Moody and the mission of Back the Blue is to commend Florida’s brave law enforcement officers and Floridians who back them.
