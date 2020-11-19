Watch Burgum v. Jaeger arguments live

The Supreme Court will livestream the oral argument in the case of Burgum vs. Jaeger on its YouTube channel. The argument is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

The case involves a three-way dispute over a state legislative seat left vacant by the election of a candidate who died from COVID-19.

To watch, click on the following link: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/listen-to-court.

The argument will be recorded and will be available for viewing following the hearing by going directly to YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdGGOLvrwBQq1TzPrnJfHOQ.

To see documents filed in the case, go to: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/dockets/20200298