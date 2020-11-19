Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,011 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board issues final rule modifying the annual assessment fees for its supervision and regulation of large financial companies

November 19, 2020

Federal Reserve Board issues final rule modifying the annual assessment fees for its supervision and regulation of large financial companies

For release at 11:30 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday issued a final rule modifying the annual assessment fees for its supervision and regulation of large financial companies, as required by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act (EGRRCPA). The final rule is nearly identical to the proposal issued in November 2019.

The final rule raises the threshold at which fees are assessed for bank holding companies and savings and loan holding companies from $50 billion to $100 billion in total consolidated assets. Additionally, it adjusts the amount charged to certain bank holding companies and savings and loan holding companies following changes from the Board related to the EGRRCPA.

The final rule will be effective 30 days after publication in the Federal Register.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board issues final rule modifying the annual assessment fees for its supervision and regulation of large financial companies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.