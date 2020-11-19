Academy Sports + Outdoors Donates Gift Cards Totaling $10,000 to Help in Recruiting Hunters and Fishermen

NASHVILLE --- Academy Sports + Outdoors has donated $10,000 worth of gifts cards to be used in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s and the Tennessee Foundation’s effort to recruit more people to the enjoyment of hunting, fishing, and other outdoors activities that the Volunteer State has to offer.

“This is a way for Academy Sports + Outdoors to say thank you for all the TWRA does to help our woods and waters stay safe,” said Rick Burleson, Regional Marketing Specialist for Academy Sports + Outdoors in making the presentation to Johnny Allred of the Foundation “Hopefully this is something that can be spread all across the state and outdoor enthusiasts can use the cards for a variety of products that can help to all the enjoyment of our outdoors.”

Academy Sports + Outdoors operates 259 stores across 16 states in the South, Southeast, and Midwest. The first Academy Sports + Outdoors location in Tennessee was opened in 1990.

“Academy Sports + Outdoors is a tremendous partner with the TWRA, TWRF, and the Tennessee Wildlife Federation,” said Jenifer Wisniewski, TWRA Chief of Outreach and Communications. “Academy, as we all do, recognizes the importance of encouraging more people to enjoy the outdoors and this generous donation to the Foundation will certainly contribute to those efforts across our state.”

The presentation was made at the Academy Sports + Sports store in Smyrna. There are 13 Tennessee locations in all regions of the state from Memphis to Johnson City.

Rick Burleson, Regional Marketing Specialist for Academy Sports + Outdoors, presented gift cards totaling $10,000 to the Tennessee Wildlife Foundation to help in the recruitment of new hunters and fishermen. Accepting on behalf of the TWRF is Johnny Allred. Also pictured is Don King of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

