Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran in Utah Who Had Significant Exposure to Asbestos in the Navy to Tell His Doctors About the Exposure if a 'Test' Says He Has COVID19

"Not everyone who has been diagnosed with COVID19 actually has it. We know that some people who had exposure to asbestos were told they had COVID19-only to later find out they had mesothelioma.” — Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Not everyone who has been diagnosed with COVID19 actually has it. We know that some people who had significant exposure to asbestos in the 1960s and or 1970s were initially told they had COVID19-only to later find out they had mesothelioma or what is called asbestos exposure lung cancer. Mesothelioma and COVID19 have very similar symptoms. If your loved one in Utah is over 60 years old and he had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a power plant, shipyard or as a skilled trades worker-and he is in the hospital with what they are calling COVID19-please tell his treating physicians about his asbestos exposure-if he had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago.

"Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure may exceed a million dollars. Financial compensation for COVID19 is zero. If after taking a much more through look at your loved one the physicians determine he has lung cancer-or possibly mesothelioma, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Utah including communities such as Salt Lake City, Provo, West Jordan, Sandy Hills, Ogden, Saint George. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Utah the Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* The Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City: https://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However-mesothelioma does happen in Utah.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Utah include US Navy Veterans, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, power plant workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “When it comes to obtaining the best mesothelioma settlement, the quality of the attorney matters, as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303.” http://Utah.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.