i2Chain ranked ‘2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner’

We are encouraged and feel proud at this prestigious win to be ranked Red Herring’s Top 100 innovative & exciting private company in North America.” — Ajay Jotwani

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Herring today announced winners of its Top 100 North America 2020 event, and recognized i2Chain as the continent’s Top 100 most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

The winners have been chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds presenting their companies at the virtual conference on November 17th and 18th. The event, led by Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux, included two days of keynote speeches, discussions and finalist presentations.

Industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration judged companies. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from FinTech and Artificial Intelligence to Security, IoT, and many more industries.

Red Herring’s editors have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry’s hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring’s storied history.

“2020’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet,” said Vieux. “North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.

“What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors,” added Vieux. “Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe i2Chain embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. i2Chain should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong.”

i2Chain’s Co-founder & CEO Ajay Jotwani said, “We are encouraged and feel proud at this prestigious win to be ranked Red Herring’s Top 100 innovative & exciting private company in North America. i2Chain’s modern non-intrusive deployment capability is enabling work-from-home employees to securely share sensitive & classified information while ensuring privacy-compliance. The team has worked tirelessly to pursue excellence on all vectors of go-to-market, usability, engineering and research.”

Mr. Jotwani added, “In the new normal era, we help enterprises attain their dual goals of security and privacy, which means that enterprises can be both performing as well as become trusted partners for their consumers and ecosystem.”

Red Herring is dedicated to support i2Chain’s continued path to success and innovation.

CEOCFO Magazine, congratulated i2Chain for being ranked as the Top 100 most exciting and innovative companies in North America by Red Herring, and for also being awarded the global TiE50 Winner at the TieCon 2020, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs held in September 2020.

CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse interviewed (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/i2chain20.html) with Ajay Jotwani, CEO of i2Chain, Inc., a cybersecurity startup providing secure information sharing, headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “We are a deep engineering startup at the confluence of cybersecurity, immutable ledgers, and heuristics. Our ‘how’ is split into two factors. One is that from an engineering perspective, we superglue cryptography to an information artifact in a way that security travels with that information artifact throughout its lifecycle. The second part is from a standpoint of usability, which is equally and perhaps more important - the users are able to consume the ‘Chained’ information or secured information easily and intuitively.”

Asked by Lynn Fosse what i2Chain does Mr. Jotwani continues, “Looking at these two big factors, we broke up this challenge in three vectors. The first is encryption-decryption, which means that at any point of time, whether it is at rest or in motion, the information remains encrypted, and hence tamper-proof, hack-proof, and secure. The second vector is rights management or loss prevention. Our rights management is light-weight and non-intrusive giving enterprises a unique capability to set rights at the enterprise level that automatically are enforced with employees, contractors, remote workers, partners, and the entire ecosystem - again imagine security traveling with the document both within and outside the networks. And the third vector is traceability, which establishes chain-of-custody to enable enterprises to harvest evidence quality forensics in real-time.

In the interview Mr. Jotwani also explained how their system by enabling our enterprise customers to track how content is used and stored across storages, networks and applications in zero-trust manner. The second aspect is from a standpoint of security itself. We are zero-touch security, and what that means is that enterprises can share, distribute, and transact information with integrity and confidentiality in a secure and private manner within and outside their networks. Today, almost all providers force enterprises to move information into their secured environments, their containers to provide security. As a modern, zero-trust security solution, i2Chain uniquely secures information in your environment, in your content stores, in your home, versus asking you to come to our home or our environment for security provisioning.”

Mr. Jotwani told us about some of the challenges their customers face. “Our customers are challenged to deliver dual goals of security as well as privacy. For example, social media lacks privacy, and hence lacks trust; that is why you will never share your material information on social media. It is highly secure though. You cannot break into Facebook; you cannot break into Tik Tok. Tik Tok is highly secure, and hence performing, but they are not privacy focused. They do not have privacy fundamentals. They share your information with whoever buys it and for those reasons they lack trust. At the other spectrum, look at the government that tries to ensure that your privacy is of the utmost importance and you will have no hesitation to share your personal identifiable information with, let us say, someone like the Department of Motor Vehicles. However, the DMV lacks security capabilities and hence relies on physical documentation and manual processes, and therefore while it is trusting, it lacks performance as it lacks the ability to secure a digital process.”

For more information:

Lynn Fosse

Senior Editor

CEOCFO Magazine

352-431-3400

lf@ceocfomail.com