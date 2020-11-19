Gro52 Breaks Ground for Startup Hemp Growing Facility

Gro52 - An Applied Biotechnology Company Virginia's Gateway Region-- Access is Everything

Sussex County Sells 45-acre tract off Va. Rt. 460

WAVERLY, VIRGINIA, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking was held on Thursday, Nov. 16 on Cabin Point Road for Gro52, a startup company which recently purchased a valuable 45-acre parcel of land for a first-of-its-kind pilot project to construct a 16,900 square-foot indoor hemp growing facility.

“I am pleased with the continued encouragement to develop new markets for our farmers,” commented Susan Seward, Chair of the Sussex County Board of Supervisors. Pilot projects such as Gro52 strengthen the effort in building Virginia's hemp industry, which will continue the potential for creating new job opportunities and economic vibrancy in Sussex. I congratulate the County of Sussex, Gro52 and all other partners involved in bringing this important, revolutionary grow facility to the Waverly area."

"Gro52 is very excited about this new project," stated Angella Brock, Chief Executive Officer of Gro52. "We're grateful to the Sussex County Board of Supervisors and Board Chair Susan Seward for approving the sale of this land to us and we look forward to bringing high-value crop production and good ag–tech jobs to Waverly as well as being a part of the industrial hemp revolution in the Commonwealth of Virginia."

Virginia’s Gateway Region Economic Development Organization (VGR) worked together with Gro52, Sussex County and the Sussex County Board of Supervisors to secure this pilot project for the region.

“It’s great news to hear that this innovative pilot project is underway in the Gateway Region because it will help our rural localities such as Sussex County prepare and take advantage of all the opportunities this emerging industry has to offer,” said VGR President and CEO Keith Boswell.

Virginia’s Gateway Region is the regional economic development organization that markets the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg, and the counties of Dinwiddie, Prince George, Surry and Sussex, and focuses its efforts on new and existing business investment and job creation.