Advanced Circuits, North America’s 3rd Largest Manufacturer for PCB Prototypes and PCB Production.AURORA, CO, USA, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Circuits Releases 2020 Holiday Schedule
Advanced Circuits, North America’s 3rd Largest Manufacturer for PCB Prototypes and PCB Production, shared their holiday hours as well as UPS and FedEx shipping schedules to help their customers plan during the Holiday season.
Advanced Circuits is well known for four things; providing High-Quality PCB Manufacturing, Quick-Turn In House PCB Assembly Services, The Best On-Time Shipping Record in the Industry, and Unparalleled Customer Service.
The company’s holiday shipping schedule can be found on their website with further information. Their operations will follow this schedule:
Thanksgiving - Closed Thursday, November 26
Day after Thanksgiving - Closed Friday, November 27
Christmas - Closed Friday, December 25
New Year’s Day - Closed Friday, January 1, 2021
Advanced Circuits wants to remind their customers that deliveries may be impacted by delays from UPS and FedEx during the Holiday season and to check UPS and FedEx’s websites for current conditions:
Please click here to see the UPS Shipping Schedule.
Please click here to see the FedEx Shipping Schedule.
Best On-Time Shipping Record in the PCB Industry
Advanced Circuits has the Best On-Time Shipping record in the Industry at 99.5% and nearly half of their orders ship early.
“Nowadays it is rare to find vendors that provide quality products, exceptional delivery, all at a competitive price. AC possesses all of these attributes along with exceptional customer service." S.S., Edmunds GAGES
How to Order PCBs with Advanced Circuits – 3 Easy Ways
Advanced Circuits also announced four different ordering options for customers, listed below: LIVE On the Phone - Over 25 Inside PCB Sales Experts to take your order 5 days a week from 5:30 AM MST – 7:00 PM MST.
INSTANT Online QUOTE and ORDER Option - (24 Hour Placement)
This convenient option allows customers to log-in to their account, recall a quote, click on the price and turn time they desire, and proceed with the order.
E-Mail sales@4pcb.com - This option allows customers to email their sales representative with Gerber Files to include their quote number, quantity needed, turn time desired, previous P.O. number (for part accuracy) and new P.O. details.
About Advanced Circuits
Advanced Circuits is a leading PCB manufacturer that has served various industries throughout the United States since 1989. They specialize in prototype and production quantities with in house PCB assembly capabilities that are designed for small quantity and large scale production alike. Advanced Circuits offers 100% U.S.-based manufacturing and the best on-time shipping record in the industry. They serve customers in many markets, including the aerospace, defense, and medical industries that demand high-quality options with a fast and reliable receipt of PCB orders. Customers continue to choose Advanced Circuits for their flexible ordering options that help keep projects on time and on budget, through even the busy holiday season.
