LoginRadius Announces Zapier Zap Integration for Developers to Automate Their Workflow Efficiency
CIAM leader now enables developers to customize workflows and improve consumer experience
The integration between Zapier and LoginRadius will help to unlock the true potential of your first-party data by enabling endless opportunities.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, the industry-leading consumer identity and access management (CIAM) platform, today announced its integration with Zapier. This popular productivity app helps to integrate LoginRadius with hundreds of different products and covers various use cases. This enables teams to automate their consumer data dispersal within their ecosystem.
The LoginRadius Zapier Integration will allow developers to feed LoginRadius Consumer Profile data to other applications when configured events or triggers occur. It also supports a comprehensive list of events to cover all API and Consumer interactions.
"The integration between Zapier and LoginRadius will help to unlock the true potential of your first-party data by enabling endless opportunities for automation and seamless integrations with hundreds of industry platforms. This is an exciting milestone that will help streamline developer processes and allow for improved, multi-dimensional consumer experiences " said Karl Wittig, AVP - Customer Success at LoginRadius.
A Few Use Cases of the LoginRadius Zapier Integration
Add or update subscribers: Leverage the LoginRadius Zapier Integration to pass profile data directly into your email marketing tools and automate the entire workflow.
Push data to your own database: Manage your data redundancy by automating the flow of data directly into your RDBMS or noSQL database.
Improved Sales Automations: Remove the need for manual tasks by directly creating records in CRMs, Email Automation Services, and Lead Management Software.
Compliance Efficiency: Simplify your compliance workflows by automating complex, historically costly and time consuming tasks like "right to be forgotten" requests by setting up cascading deletion of consumer profiles across all relying applications.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers developers to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides world-class security for consumers during login, registration, password setup, and any other data touchpoints. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products, including MFA, RBA, and Advanced Password Policies. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
