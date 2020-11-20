Document Management System LogicalDOC Launches Android App LogicalDOC Mobile
Enterprise document management now on mobile devices with LogicalDOC MobileFAIR LAWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent development, global software company LogicalDOC launched an android app LogicalDOC Mobile to facilitate users to interact with their core Document Management System from their mobile phones. Users with corporate LogicalDOC installation will now be able to access the Document Management System on their mobile devices with a user-friendly and responsive interface. The pre-requisites of the LogicalDOC Mobile app are that the device should run on Android 10 or later and LogicalDOC 8.5.2 or later. The LogicalDOC Mobile App is available for download at the Google Play Store.
Apart from the various benefits and features of the mobile app, users will now be able to browse the repository of documents, run the upload of a document from the phone or an image from the gallery.
When accessing the LogicalDOC Mobile app for the first time, the app asks the user to create an account. the app presents the users with a screen to enter the connection parameters to the installation of LogicalDOC. With correct credentials, the workspaces of the repository will be displayed. From this point on, users can browse the repository of documents and view the contained documents.
The benefits of the new mobile app include unrestricted access to documents anywhere that too without a personal computer, a simple user-friendly interface to access the document base, collaboration with other users, chunk upload for large files, video streaming without downloads, and thumbnail view for image type documents.
While the salient features of the LogicalDOC Mobile app are; users can browse the repository of documents from their mobile phones, send a repository document by email, upload files and images, download document files in the device storage, access multiple accounts, grid display of documents and much more.
The LogicalDOC Mobile App is available for download from Google Play at the following address: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.logicaldoc.mobile
About LogicalDOC
LogicalDOC was founded in 2006 as a global software company based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, USA, to provide a solution to the rising enterprise document management needs stretching beyond an extensive range of areas globally. LogicalDOC supports organizations to collaborate on, search, and manage all the documents on which they and their business depend on. Assuring its clients of extraordinary savings yearly, LogicalDOC provides high-performance and intuitive document management with the help of technology. The LogicalDOC growth model relies on the laws of modern software engineering: community strengths, commitment to quality standards, business-friendly practices, and high performance.
Yoav Amiri
LogicalDOC
+1 800-654-2827
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
LogicalDOC Mobile Android app