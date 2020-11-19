Dancing Through Life
An intimate look at a man’s life journey through the entertainment industryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A person’s journey through life is often kept private and within closed doors. But on certain occasions, especially for people in the entertainment industry, their story can serve as a guide for, and inspiration to get, others to act. Such is the case with author Stanley Howard Mazin’s book A Dancer in Depth, a transparent autobiography of his life in the entertainment world. The book holds nothing back, and everything is revealed, from family affairs and relationships, personal sexual experiences, and everything in between while he was in show business.
Mazin tells a story that’s strikingly similar to many who got bit by the showbiz bug at some point in their life. He took mathematics in college, but left to pursue dance, with the caveat that if he wasn’t successful within a decade, he would go back to school to teach math. With determination, strength of will, and a bit of luck, he never needed to, and he led quite the successful dance career from 1963 all the way to 2011.
Mazin’s book is a very detailed chronicle of his personal life, including every part of his journey throughout show business. It includes funny and heartwarming anecdotes, like his interactions with showbiz stars and experiences with work that all give a glimpse at the inner workings of the entertainment industry. But it also shows the dark side, including his struggle with his sexuality, among others.
Any reader of this book will definitely be entranced by the story of Mazin, and is suited for anyone who wants to know more about Hollywood and the life behind the glitz and glamour of the gilded stage.
