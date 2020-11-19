Another successful eCommerce project completed and delivered by the team at Biz4Commerce

Biz4Commerce has recently delivered an eCommerce website exclusively meant for the medical/ healthcare domain.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Developers at Biz4Commerce have efficiently managed to deploy a powerful eCommerce solution for a pharmaceutical giant using their agile development methodology and reusable components. Though the proposed deadline of 6 weeks was quite challenging for a project of this scale, the development team had proficiently managed and actually delivered it within the said time.

In the words of Sanjeev Verma, CEO, Biz4Commerce, “No matter how complex and demanding the client requirements are, our team always tries and succeeds in delivering top-notch deliverables while maintaining the highest quality standards.”

Due to the evident rise in the popularity of the healthcare eCommerce sector, the client came up with a unique idea to create an eCommerce platform for delivering easy-to-use healthcare kits directly to a customer. An end-user/ customer can easily get his/her health check-up done at home without waiting in long queues at a certified healthcare center. The ”at-home” test kits are designed to generate accurate and quick test results, thus helping customers to keep a good check on their personal health.

Biz4Commerce is an advanced MERN-based platform with all the eCommerce and point of sale features you need to start, run, and grow your business. From resource scalability to extensive vendor support, Biz4Commerce brings the best of eCommerce features and services to enhance the productivity of your online marketplace.

Here is a brief description of its product offerings:

Biz4Commerce Enterprise

The benefits of Biz4Commerce enterprise and the variety of features it offers make it more than just an eCommerce product. Launching an online business store using Biz4Commerce allows you to customize your store, leverage endless marketing features, and integrations, and even have technical support.

Biz4Commerce Cloud

Explore limitless possibilities to Build, Innovate, and Grow your eCommerce marketplace with flexible SaaS platform, Biz4Commerce Cloud. It is designed to back your business along with its growth prospects and deliver when your website needs to scale.

About Biz4Commerce

Biz4Commerce is a comprehensive eCommerce platform based on the latest MERN technology stack. The platform helps create highly efficient online stores with the use of reusable components, tools, and services that make the development and deployment process easier.