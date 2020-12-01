Shep and Sitata partner, bringing real-time COVID and safety notifications to thousands of travel websites
“The Sitata guidance just makes Shep even more powerful.” -- Yukari Tortorich, VP of global travel services at Discovery
Working with Shep is very exciting! Getting essential travel information in front of business travelers at the exact moment they hit ‘Search’ is the most relevant and contextual experience possible.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communications and compliance leader, Shep, has entered into a strategic partnership with Canadian duty-of-care provider, Sitata. This partnership will allow Shep’s customers to automatically access Sitata’s health and safety guidance as they search for business travel on multiple travel sites, from consumer sites like Expedia, Hotels.com, and Delta to corporate booking tools like Concur and GetThere.
— Adam St. John, CEO at Sitata
Using browser extension technology, Shep is able to “see” the destination a corporate employee is searching for and then “ask” Sitata for up-to-date information about that destination. This includes COVID-19 information like border restrictions, self-quarantine requirements, and mask protocols, and also more general health and safety information such as riot and strike warnings.
“We quickly realized that while the ability to deliver any message on any website was valuable, most travel managers really wanted dynamic notifications,” said Chief Product Officer and co-founder, Rey Garcia. “Many were spending large amounts of time manually checking government websites on a trip-by-trip basis which wasn’t fun nor scalable!”
Media company, Discovery Inc. has been piloting Shep for several months and has had hands-on testing with the new integration. “The Sitata guidance just makes Shep even more powerful. I love knowing that my employees will get the right information at the right time without having to remember to go to a different website or resource,” said Yukari Tortorich, VP of global travel services at Discovery.
Shep is currently available on the Chrome and Edge web browsers and works across thousands of websites. Shep integrates directly into IT systems and single sign-on (SSO) providers for frictionless distribution of the extension to employees.
About Shep
Founded in 2016, Shep is a communication and compliance platform that helps companies enforce data and tool policy by proactively delivering targeted guidance as employees engage with any website. Shep’s browser extension tracks traffic and pops up behavioral prompts, nudging employees away from unapproved tools and websites. Shep has been recognized as a Skift Corporate Travel Innovator, Phocuswire Hot25 Startup, winner of Plug 'n Play's Travel Demo Day, and runner-up at BTN Innovate. Shep is trusted by BTN's 2018 Best Practitioner and winner of Concur's 2019 Innovator Award. More at www.sheptravel.com
About Sitata
With headquarters in Kitchener, Canada, Sitata is a global health, safety, and risk management service. Founded in 2012 by Dr. Ronald St. John, a world-renowned leader in the field of public health and emergency preparedness, the company uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and innovative mobile technologies to keep travelers safe when abroad. Their services span a variety of industries including travel insurance and assistance, corporate, student and holiday travel, and travel management.
Daniel Senyard
Compl.ai (dba Shep)
+1 512-761-5109
daniel@sheptravel.com
