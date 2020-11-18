DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Prospect Street Fence Installation

Newsroom Posted on Nov 18, 2020 in Latest News

(Honolulu, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Allied Fencing, will begin preparation work for fence installation along Prospect Street in Honolulu, Oʻahu on Friday, November 20, 2020.

The project includes the installation of a six-foot-tall, 733-foot fence on the mauka side of Prospect Street, spanning from an area near the Royal Vista condominium complex to Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School.

Residents in the area should anticipate normal construction noise and are advised that construction equipment will be in the area during normal business hours through November 30, 2020, weather permitting.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

Media Contact: Cedric Duarte Information and Community Relations Officer Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (808) 620-9591 (808) 342-0873 [email protected]