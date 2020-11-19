HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Nov. 18, 2020

Department of Health:

71 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

One new COVID-19 death was reported from Hawai‘i island. This was a man in the 20-29-year-old category, and he had underlying conditions and had been in the hospital.

This report includes cases reported up until Monday night at 11:59. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day. Hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Nov. 16, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 59 14,431 Hawai‘i 2 1,487 Maui 2 454 Kaua‘i 0 82 Moloka‘i 0 17 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 8 157 Total Cases 71 16,734++ Deaths 1 223

++ As a result of updated information, one case on O‘ahu and one case out-of-state were removed from the counts.

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Nursing Homes Offered Grants for Visitation Equipment for In-Person Visits

DOH is making Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds available to Medicare-certified skilled nursing facilities to acquire visitation equipment for in-person visits from relatives and friends.

A total of $135,000 is available. Skilled nursing facilities may apply for grants up to $3,000 for equipment that includes clear barriers for indoor visits and tents for outdoor visits.

Skilled nursing facilities have until Nov. 27, 2020 to submit grant applications.

“It has been an especially difficult time for residents of skilled nursing facilities who have been separated from their family and friends for months because of necessary restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Keith Ridley, chief of the DOH Office of Health Care Assurance, which regulates skilled nursing facilities. Read full news release:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/hawaii-department-of-health-offers-nursing-homes-grants-to-buy-visitation-equipment-for-in-person-visits/

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism:

Newly Released 2020 Hawaiʻi Broadband Strategic Plan

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic shined a spotlight on Hawaiʻi’s digital divide as stay-at-home orders required people to distance learn, seek healthcare and work from home.

The newly released Hawai‘i Broadband Strategic Plan 2020 provides a fresh look at ways to strengthen Hawai‘i’s broadband infrastructure and programs at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is making clear how dependent Hawai‘i is on broadband connectivity for education, health, livelihood and economic prosperity.

DBEDT, with support from the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs and the Office of Planning, published this updated plan. The original was released in 2012.

“Broadband connectivity is the critical infrastructure that builds resilience and ties all of Hawaiʻi’s residents to the global economy — from businesses in our urban centers to remote workers and content creators in our rural communities,” said Gov. David Ige.

“Due to the pandemic, there is even greater recognition that Hawai‘i’s competitiveness in the global digital economy, educational exchange, and digital competency is reliant on broadband infrastructure,” said DBEDT Director Mike McCartney.

Burt Lum, DBEDT’s Broadband Strategy Officer, said, “All of Hawaiʻi’s residents need to benefit from broadband in order for the state to thrive in the 21st century. This plan seeks to outline the steps to achieve digital equity throughout the state of Hawaiʻi.”

Download the Hawaii Broadband Strategic Plan Update: https://broadband.hawaii.gov/about/.

See the full news release here: http://dbedt.hawaii.gov/blog/20-39/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:

7,277 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday

Yesterday, a total of 7,277 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. 3,159 travelers indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. 1,310 passengers were returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Department of Public Safety:

8 Positive at Waiawa Correctional Facility, Inmate Mass Testing Continues

The Waiawa Correctional Facility has confirmed eight (8) inmates tested positive for COVID-19. The inmates were placed in medical isolation yesterday while they awaited test results. The confirmed positive results were received this morning. There are two (2) other inmates also in medical isolation with pending test results and 130 inmates have been placed under quarantine as a precaution. DOH is conducting contact tracing. PSD staff were notified and encouraged to contact their health care providers if they have questions about possible exposure. PSD’s Health Care Division has already mobilized its nursing staff for testing all inmates that had close contact. Staff is coordinating staff testing with National Guard assistance. All staff are already in full PPE and the warden has halted all inmate movement to prevent further transmission within the facility and to other facilities.

DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and staff is continuous. Of the 196 OCCC inmate test results received, four (4) were positive and 192 were negative. There are no OCCC inmates in the hospital. All 20 OCCC staff test results were negative. Additionally, 91% of PSD staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19 can be found at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

HAWAI‘I INTERAGENCY COUNCIL ON HOMELESSNESS :

Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic 3,400 People Move into Permanent Housing.

If you see Honolulu’s iconic Aloha Tower bathed in purple this week, it’s to observe two important homelessness-related events: Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week and the statewide 2020 Homeless Awareness Virtual Conference.

“This week is a time to recognize the efforts of all who work so hard to end homelessness throughout the year,” said Scott Morishige, Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness. “Despite the adversity of the pandemic, our homelessness system has transitioned nearly 3,400 individuals into permanent housing between March and September. Our community is resilient and has pulled together to keep a focus on permanent housing and helping the most vulnerable among us.” Still, there are an estimated 6,458 homeless individuals statewide on any given night.

“2020 has been a difficult year for everyone in Hawai‘i, the United States, and around the world,” said Laura Thielen, executive director of Partners in Care. “Despite the pandemic, we have gotten food to our neighbors on our beaches and on our streets, we have housed those who have been homeless for years, and we have shown compassion to our community.”

“Despite a worldwide pandemic, we still saw the Aloha Spirit alive and well in Hawai‘i, where people didn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand to those in need,” said Brandee Menino, chief executive officer of HOPE Services Hawai‘i and chair of Bridging the Gap.

To find out more about Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week:

https://homelessness.hawaii.gov/main/homelessness-awareness-week/ .

To find out more about the 2020 Homeless Awareness Virtual Conference: https://honolulu.gov/housing/homelessness/svch/ .

Read more : https://governor.hawaii.gov/newsroom/latest-news/hawaii-interagency-council-on-homelessness-news-release-aloha-tower-adorned-in-purple-in-recognition-of-hunger-homelessness-awareness-week/

