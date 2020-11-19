Full closure of Mailihuna Road Dec. 1 – Dec. 22 for Kapaa Stream Bridge project

Main, News Posted on Nov 18, 2020 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of the full closure of Mailihuna Road to thru traffic between Kuhio Highway and Silva Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 a.m. through Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.

As part of the Kapaa Stream Bridge project, this closure will be utilized to complete the underground utility and concrete civil work along Mailihuna Road. Local residential traffic access will be detoured to Kawaihau Road and Hauaala Road. (See map below)

Electronic message boards will be in place prior to the closure to inform motorists of the scheduled work in the area. All work is weather permitting. Motorists are asked to exercise caution and drive with care through the work area.

To view weekly lane closure updates, please visit our roadwork page on our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.