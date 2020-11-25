Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology Announces Outreach Efforts to Clients Seeking a San Mateo Skin Care Clinic
Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology is a skin care clinic based in Foster City. The company is announcing outreach efforts to the nearby community.
Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology, a best-in-class skin care clinic in Foster City at https://svaestheticderm.com/, is proud to announce outreach efforts for clients in San Mateo, California. Many San Mateo clients look for skin care clinics in San Mateo, without realizing that a new, best-in-class skin care clinic is right next door in Foster City, California. Accordingly, the firm is announcing enhanced outreach via blog posts, advertising, and social media to get the word out about its new services.
— Dr. Miguel Canales
"San Mateo is right next door to Foster City, so it's only natural that San Mateo residents would travel for best-in-class skin care," explained Dr. Miguel Canales, medical director of Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology. "Our upgraded efforts reach out to the wider Peninsula community, not just Foster City or San Mateo but also Burlingame and nearby Peninsula communities here in the Bay Area."
The primary vehicle for outreach is online advertising as on Google, Bing, or Yelp. For example, persons who search for 'Skin Care Clinic in San Mateo,' will see new ads for the company. In addition, the company has launched content-rich pages such as the page on ULTherapy at https://svaestheticderm.com/ultherapy/, which explains not only what ULTherapy is but also that it is offered in Foster City, making it convenient for residents of San Mateo, Burlingame, and other nearby communities to jump over for best-in-class skin care options. For more general information, San Mateo residents can visit the general skin care page at https://svaestheticderm.com/skin-care/. That page explains that successful skin care is not just about health but about more than health. It’s about how one's skin looks and feels. The Institute is passionate not just about skin but about skin care. Clients come to the award-winning skin care clinic in Foster City, California, to experience the insights and wisdom of Dr. Miguel Canales and his team of best-in-class estheticians. Finally persons with specific interests can visit the sister website focusing on PRP for hair loss at https://svhi-prp.com or the Silicon Valley Hair Institute website at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, which focuses on hair transplantation.
ABOUT SILICON VALLEY AESTHETIC DERMATOLOGY
Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology (https://svaestheticderm.com/) is a top-rated skin care clinic serving Peninsula clients in Foster City. The medical spa employs best-in-class estheticians and skin care ‘doctors’ (as they are called in the vernacular) for clients in San Mateo, Burlingame, Belmont and as far south as San Carlos. The skin care clinic offers everything from facials to microdermabrasians, injectables such as Botox® or Belotero (and others), many laser skin procedures, UL Therapy, skin tightening and even photo facials.
