THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2020

Begin Consideration of H.R. 8294 – National Apprenticeship Act of 2020 (Rep. Davis (CA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.

The Rule makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc:

Beyer Amendment Brown Amendment Cardenas Amendment Castro Amendment Crow Amendment Horsford Amendment Kilmer/Fitzpatrick Amendment Lamb/Taylor (TX) Amendment Levin (MI) Amendment Meng Amendment Moore Amendment Pappas Amendment Ryan (OH) Amendment Smith (WA) Amendment Smucker Amendment Stefanik Amendment Titus/Bilirakis Amendment