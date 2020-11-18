Post Session Report :: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

HB 1747, PN 2338 (Dowling) – Strips provisions limiting the carrying of firearms during an emergency. A vote of 29-20 was recorded.

HB 1808, PN 3919 (Mackenzie) – Amends the Solid Waste Management Act by adding definitions related to the recycling of plastics. Senator Muth offered amendment A07679 which makes an advanced recycling facility ineligible for an alternative energy credit under the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act. Senator Muth also offered amendment A07850 which amends the definition of “advanced recycling” to remove fuels, crude oil and naphtha from the types of products produced by “advanced recycling”. Both amendments failed by a vote of 20-29.

Senator L. Williams offered amendment A07861 which does the following:

– Requires advanced recycling facilities to be carbon neutral.

– Requires advanced recycling facilities, prior to operation, to obtain an environmental impact statement as to hazardous air and water pollution from its operation and the greenhouse gas emissions from its products and processes.

– Requires the posting of each advanced recycling facility’s environmental impact statement on the department’s public website.

– Requires full disclosure of the parameters of an environmental impact statement when its results are reported and communicated.

– Requires that an independent third party with no direct or indirect interest in the ownership, operation or outputs of the advanced recycling facility prepare the environmental impact statement.

The amendment failed by a vote of 19-30. The bill was approved by a vote of 30-19.

HB 2233, PN 3276 (Greiner) – Amends Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania consolidated Statutes in the liquid fuels and fuels tax. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 862, PN 976 (Barrar) – Establishes the Physical Therapy Licensure Compact Act and allows the Commonwealth to join the national Physical Therapy Licensure Compact (PT Compact). A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1342, PN 4576 (Brown) – Amends the School Code by providing for vision screening and examinations. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 2440, PN 3776 (Kortz) – Creates the “Hunting, Firearm and Ammunition Life Sustaining Business Act” to add shooting clubs, firearms manufacturing and retail gun shops to the list of “life-sustaining businesses.” Senator Collett offered amendment A07207 which removes references to inviolate rights under the PA Constitution regarding firearms, limited to the duration of the pandemic declaration and requires compliance with public health/CDC guidelines. Senator Collett also offered amendment A07208 which limits application of the bill related to law enforcement training compliance. Both amendments failed by a vote of 19-30. The bill was approved by a vote of 29-20.

SB 1216, PN 2038 (Langerholc) – The bill amends the Public School Code by providing temporary certification flexibility to elevate some of the challenges that occurred with teacher certifications due to COVID-19. Senate concurred in House Amendments as further amended by the Senate. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 916, PN 4612 (Stephens) – An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in driving after imbibing alcohol or utilizing drugs, providing for evaluation for substance monitoring. Senator Gordner offered amendment A07917 which changes the effect date of section 3805c and c.1 from 90 days to 180 days. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order.