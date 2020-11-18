Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Caregiver Charged with Exploiting Elderly Client

MEMPHIS – An investigation by Special Agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis woman, who is charged with exploiting and defrauding an elderly client.

In September, after receiving a referral from Adult Protect Services of the Tennessee Department of Human Services, TBI Agents began investigating a complaint of financial exploitation by a personal caregiver.  Between July and September, Gloria Hoskins provided home care to a client in Memphis.  During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Hoskins coerced the victim into giving her access to a number of financial accounts, purchased items in the victim’s name, and facilitated the sale of the victim’s home.

Monday, Agents secured warrants charging Hoskins (DOB: 10/18/85) with Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, Theft of Property between $60,000 and $250,000, Forgery, and Identity Theft.  Today, she was taken into custody and booked into the Shelby County Jail East on a $100,000 bond.

The Tennessee Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,862,935.00 for Federal fiscal year 2020. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,287,645.00 for FY 2021, is funded by the State of Tennessee.  

