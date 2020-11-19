Kitu Systems Extends its Cybersecurity Leadership by Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitu Systems, the leader in the evolution to New Energy Networks, today announced completion of its Systems and Organization Controls (SOC) for Services Organization (SOC 2) Type 2 compliance as of October 15, 2020. The examination was performed by an independent auditing firm, and its scope included the 2017 Trust Services Criteria (TSP section 100) regarding Common Criteria/Security, Availability, and Processing Integrity. Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance enhances Kitu’s position as a trusted partner for utilities and all parties that rely on the security and integrity of the electric grid.
“Kitu Systems’ priority is to provide secure and scalable solutions to enable coordination of distributed energy resources,” said Rick Kornfeld, CEO of Kitu Systems. “This SOC 2 Type 2 report as well as our continued cybersecurity roadmap demonstrates our leadership in ensuring the integrity of 21st century new energy networks.”
The SOC 2 report includes a description of the security system and controls that Kitu has designed, implemented, and operated to provide assurance that its service commitments and system requirements were achieved. Completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 examination demonstrates the organization’s maturity in handling cybersecurity threats and incidents and managing software, people, data, processes and procedures.
“This report documents a baseline for our DevSecOps efforts, so we can continue to improve our technology, people, processes and operations,” added Ekjot Basra, Kitu’s DevSecOps Team Lead. “I am excited to continue our efforts to deploy industry-leading secure products and services working with our partners, suppliers and our fantastic team.”
Kitu’s Azimuth™ software platform enables end-to-end communications between grid management systems and distributed energy resources. Kitu recently announced that all major components of this platform obtained SunSpec CSIP certification, which validates the implementation of the IEEE 2030.5 communication standard for interconnection to the grid. Cybersecurity is a priority for IEEE 2030.5 as demonstrated by its listing in the NIST/SGIP Catalog of Standards. Kitu’s leadership in cybersecurity began with our pioneering work to develop the IEEE 2030.5 standard and continues with our SOC 2 Type 2 compliance today.
About Kitu:
Kitu Systems accelerates adoption of solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging by enabling a new generation of interconnection. Kitu Systems’ solutions provide communications and coordination capabilities between customer-owned devices and grid management systems to ensure the security, safety, reliability and efficiency of the electrical network. Kitu Systems’ open and standards-based software embeds intelligence into energy device, enables scalable aggregation services in the cloud, and delivers smart grid management interfaces to utility operators.
