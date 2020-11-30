Learn and Play Montessori Announces Update to Online Kindergarten Activities
Schools are either closed or in online only mode across the country. To this end, the company is announcing new online options.
Kindergarten is a key time in the learning curve of children.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class provider of online kindergarten and online preschool taught in an innovative, Montessori-inspired way, is proud to announce information new online kindergarten activities. With many kindergartens either closed or in online only mode, parents across the country – not only in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin California where the company is based – are struggling to find online activities for their kindergarteners. The new information helps parents find best-in-class activities, online kindergarten activities “Kindergarten is a key time in the learning curve of children,” explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. “Many parents continue to participate in the limited public school kindergarten options, and our teaching staff works hard to couple our online kindergarten activities in such a way that they go well with public school curricula. Everyone wants to keep the kindergarteners learning.”
Persons interested in learning more can visit the newly updated virtual kindergarten page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/online-learning/online-kindergarten/. That page explains how the virtual kindergarten system works, coupling live and recorded information with supplementary materials. Parents may be interested to learn that this is not an “either/or” option. They can continue to participate in public kindergarten, which may be either virtual or face-to-face, and also participate in the online program. Parents who want to drill into kindergarten activities can also visit the information page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/online-activities/. That page focuses on a wealth of online kindergarten activities.
Here is background on this release. Nowadays, more and more parents are having to “home school” their children, including kids that are in preschool or kindergarten. Due to the Pandemic, public kindergartens are in a very disrupted state with an “on again, off again” schedule that can be very complicated for busy parents. For this reason, many parents are turning to online options such as online Kindergarten or online preschool. As they do so, however, they realize that they need activities that not only entertain but engage their children. The new announcement by Learn and Play Montessori helps buy parents find best-in-class online activities for their children of kindergarten age.
