Boss Dog® Brand finances pet adoptions at Tucson Arizona Animal Shelter to make the holiday season brighter
November 21 and 22 get a dog, cat or critter!
I want to make sure part of the profits of Boss Dog® always goes to pets in need. This is what drives the mission of my business. Let’s get these animals in loving homes.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now is the perfect time to adopt a pet and celebrate the holidays knowing that you saved the life of an animal in need. Boss Dog® Brand, a digestive health solutions brand, is teaming up with Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) and their nonprofit group, Friends of PACC, to finance the adoption fees of homeless cats, dogs and critters this weekend.
— Basel Nassar
At this weekend’s Boss Dog® special event, the first 48 adoption fees will be waived and all animals that find new homes will leave with the company’s famous Probiotic Infused Greek Style Frozen Yogurt Treats.
This is an event Vasili “Basel” Nassar, the founder of Boss Dog®, envisioned when he started his company back in the fall of 2018. “I have a soft spot for animals. I just can’t say no to homeless cats, dogs and critters. That’s why I want to make sure part of the profits of Boss Dog® always goes to pets in need. This is what drives the mission of my business. Let’s get these animals in loving homes.”
The event will take place at PACC, located at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd. in Tucson, on November 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and November 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter is currently operating by appointment only and all potential adopters will need to make an appointment at www.pima.gov/adopt.
“We’re thrilled to work with Boss Dog to host this event. Thanks to this company’s generosity, we’re hoping most of our animals will be with loving new families over the holidays,” says Torre Chisholm, Development Director at Friends of PACC.
Representatives from both PACC and Boss Dog® are available for interviews, either via video conferencing or in-person at the shelter. The company is also donating pet food and other products to the Friends of PACC and the shelter itself to help support their lifesaving work.
Pima Animal Care Center is Southern Arizona’s largest animal services agency, taking in 18,000 pets annually and serving approximately 35,000 cats, dogs and other animals in the community. PACC has hundreds of pets available for adoption and foster, including puppies, kittens, dogs, cats and small animals.
Friends of PACC is the official nonprofit, philanthropic partner of Pima Animal Care Center. Its mission is to support Pima Animal Care Center and enhance its efforts to save the lives of pets in need. Its vision is that every pet that comes to Pima Animal Care Center is supported with the resources needed to find a loving home.
Boss Dog® Brand is the brainchild of Vasili Nassar, who founded the line of pet products for his dogs Kelby (Rhodesian Ridgeback), Toby (Miniature Yorkie) and a cat named Franky,“Delivering a complete and balanced raw diet with the added benefit of probiotics is what I needed for my pets. After Kelby refused to eat other products, I set out to create a raw diet with probiotics to help him with his gut issues. It worked. That’s why I’m passionate about making our brand the go-to brand for digestive health support. Kelby’s nutritional issues taught me to “treat my pet, like a boss.”
