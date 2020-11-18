Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution Secures Life Sentence for Child Sex Predator

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution has secured a life sentence for a Hillsborough county man that engaged in, and promoted, child sex pornography. The jury found Roger Labor guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation, two counts of use of a child in a sexual performance and 50 counts of possession of child pornography. The Honorable Michael Williams of Florida’s 13 th Judicial Circuit sentenced Labor to life for lewd or lascivious molestation and a total of 75 additional years for the remaining charges.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This disgusting excuse of a man will stay behind bars for life, right where he belongs. He is a predator and his actions were beyond vile and repugnant. I am so proud of the Office of Statewide Prosecution’s hard work on this case and for making sure he never victimizes a child again.”

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen said, "Heinous crimes like those committed by Labor have no place in civilized society, and I commend all those who worked tirelessly to bring him to justice. I hope this life sentence will help his victims to heal and will serve as a warning to those who would prey on the most vulnerable among us."

In 2017, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement received cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that a Google user in Hillsborough county uploaded suspected child pornography. After further investigation, law enforcement seized numerous electronic items from Labor’s residence. A forensic examination of the electronic items recovered more than 5,000 pornographic images. The investigation also discovered two victims that Labor molested and used to promote child pornography.