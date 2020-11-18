Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,873 in the last 365 days.

State of Tennessee Releases New COVID-19 PSA "Never Miss a Moment"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee today announced a new ad as part of the continued “Face It, Masks Fight COVID-19” campaign. The new ad promotes responsible decision-making by Tennesseans as the state continues to fight the spread of COVID-19 and is airing across the state on broadcast, cable, radio, outdoor and digital media.

“As Tennesseans across our state continue to face this pandemic, we must all remain vigilant and make the responsible choice to wear a mask in our daily lives,” said Gov. Lee. “Tennesseans in our rural communities are more likely to be older and have underlying health conditions, putting them at even greater risk to COVID-19. We should take every precaution to ensure we’re protecting ourselves, our families, and our vulnerable neighbors by choosing to wear a mask as we await the distribution of a safe and effective vaccine.”

The PSA launches in addition to a COVID-19 website from the Tennessee Department of Health that provides Tennesseans with improved tools to make informed decisions for their health. The website can be found at https://covid19.tn.gov/.

Watch the ad here.

 

Script:

I’ve worked my family’s land for years.

My diabetes and high blood pressure have never held me back.

I never miss a harvest.

I never miss a Sunday service.

And I never miss a Sunday dinner.

And I always support my community.

But COVID-19 could change that.

I choose to live my life, that’s why I wear a mask.

Face it. Masks fight COVID-19.

 

Toolkit:

http://tn.gov/content/tn/governor/covid-19/psa-toolkit.html

###

You just read:

State of Tennessee Releases New COVID-19 PSA "Never Miss a Moment"

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.