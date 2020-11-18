11/18/20-COMMUNITY INPUT SOUGHT ON KAUA‘I PROJECT TO REDUCE FIRE FUELS

For Immediate News Release: November 18, 2020

COMMUNITY INPUT SOUGHT ON KAUA‘I PROJECT TO REDUCE FIRE FUELS

Thinning and Fire Break Maintenance Proposed for Pu‘u Ka Pele Forest Reserve

(LIHU‘E)— To reduce the risk of fires in the Pu‘u Ka Pele Forest Reserve on Kaua‘i, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife ( DOFAW) is proposing forest thinning and fire break maintenance. Community members are invited to provide input on the proposed efforts via a virtual public meeting. This meeting will be at 9:00am on December 1, 2020. In addition to gathering people’s input, this meeting is intended to address questions or concerns regarding this project.

The Pu‘u Ka Pele Forest Reserve is a high-risk area for wildland fires. DOFAW plans to conduct tree thinning and fire break maintenance along Contour Road, including the removal of the majority of log and slash piles along Hikimoe Ridge Road.

The link to the Zoom meeting, along with additional information regarding video or call-in directions, is below and will be posted on DLNR DOFAW Kaua‘i website, accessible through www.KauaiForestUsers.com. People unable to attend or who want to present additional comments or questions may mail them, to be received no later than December 4, 2020, to the Division of Forestry and Wildlife, Attn: Mapuana O’Sullivan, 3060 Eiwa Street, Ste 306, Lihue HI 96766, or via email to [email protected].

Zoom meeting link and information:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84505331977?pwd=NkVlYzQ0ZlVwTFl1QXI3eXNzRUlKUT09

Meeting ID: 845 0533 1977

Passcode: 207340

One tap mobile

+16699009128,,84505331977#,,,,,,0#,,207340# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,84505331977#,,,,,,0#,,207340# US (Tacoma)

For more information:

808-274-3439 or via email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison Senior Communications Manager Phone: 587-0396 [email protected]