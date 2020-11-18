Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Botswana : Technical Assistance Report-National Accounts Mission

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

November 18, 2020

A technical assistance (TA) mission was conducted by IMF’s Regional Technical Assistance Center for Southern Africa (AFS)1 during June 8–12, 2020 to assist Statistics Botswana (SB) in improving the quality of the national accounts statistics. The mission was conducted remotely respecting the constraints imposed by the COVID-19 outbreak. Reliable national accounts are essential for informed economic policymaking by the authorities. It also provides the private sector, foreign investors, rating agencies, donors and the public in general with important inputs in their decision-making, while informing economic analysis and IMF surveillance. Rebasing the national accounts is recommended every five years. Rebasing requires comprehensive surveys and ideally, supply and use tables (SUT) to support coherence checking of data.

Country Report No. 2020/303

regular

English

November 18, 2020

9781513561493/1934-7685

1BWAEA2020003

Paper

11

Botswana : Technical Assistance Report-National Accounts Mission

