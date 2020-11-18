Schwank and Rozzi Hosted Free ACA Event for Constituents

Berks Community Health Center Oakbrook Community Outreach and Enrollment Specialist, Guadalupe Flores, helps a constituent sign up for health insurance during Sen. Judy Schwank and Rep. Mark Rozzi’s ACA Enrollment Event Wednesday.

Reading, November 18, 2020 – State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) and State Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-126th district) hosted a free Affordable Care Act (ACA) enrollment event at the Muhlenberg Township Building on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

During the event, healthcare consumers had access to expert help from the Berks Community Health Center to sign up for ACA or Medicare coverage through the new state insurance marketplace, Pennie. The open enrollment period is from November 1st to January 15th.

“Access to quality and affordable healthcare is now more important than ever,” Schwank said. “Yet finding and signing up for the right insurance plan can be intimidating. The Berks Community Health Center is a great resource for those who need help with health insurance decisions.”

“The deadline to sign up for healthcare is coming up fast and Berks residents need access to resources to help them choose the best health care plan for themselves and their families,” Rozzi said. “The process may seem difficult, but help is easy to find.”

The Berks Community Health Center is offering free appointments in-person or by phone to enroll. Call 484-772-4080 to make an appointment.

Contact: Jamie Klein, 610 929-2151, jklein@pasenate.com