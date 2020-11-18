Record-breaking Sales Propel the Orange County Real Estate Market

1824 W. Oceanfront sold for $16.5M by Tara Shapiro, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, marking the highest oceanfront boardwalk residential sale per MLS records. Pacific Sotheby's International Realty supports over 650 elite real estate professionals throughout Southern California.

The sale of an oceanfront home once owned by Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton is one of the recent sales to break real estate records in Orange County.

We see no signs of a downturn in home prices and expect values to remain strong across all price points for the foreseeable future.” — Brian Arrington, CEO, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty