American Sex Symbol Sally Rand Rides Again in New Book Just Released by Lyons Press
The Hillbilly who Crashed the 1933 Chicago Worlds Fair Is Famous Once AgainCHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sally Rand ran away from the Ozarks with the circus and then became a silent movie star under Cecil B. Demilles but ended up in Chicago sleeping in alleys during the worst year of the Great Depression. She had one shot to save herself and she took it, crashing the 1933 Chicago Worlds Fair on a white horse with only some white makeup on her body. She was arrested and then immediately hired and became famous for forty years, singlehandedly making the Worlds Fair profitable and herself rich.
In his new book, Sally Rand American Sex Symbol Bestselling author William Hazelgrove holds up Sally Rands seven minute fan dance as a symbol of hope. "It wasn't just sex, people could go in to a darkened theatre for seven minutes and watch a woman with seven pound ostrich feather dance naked to classical music under a blue light...it was escapism and more than that, hope." Just like today, people were looking for some glimmer of hope under the avalanche of bad times. The small five foot blond with girl next door looks provided that. Sally Rand was a rags to riches story in the worst year of the depression.
A Chicago Tribune feature and a write up in the Sunday Express in Britain have given the book the wings that Sally Rand used over a forty year career ending with her dancing for the Astronauts in Houston at age sixty. "She crashed the Chicago Worlds Fair but broke sexual barriers for women all over the world," Hazelgrove concludes. "Without Sally Rand there would be no Kim Kardashian or Lady Ga Ga...I think that is an amazing legacy for a hillbilly from the Ozarks."
William Hazelgrove
Author
+1 630-945-3607
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter