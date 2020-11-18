Additional Direct Support Now Available to Small Businesses Applying for DE Relief Grants

Delaware Division of Small Business and Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce Announce Partnership

Dover, DE (Nov. 18, 2020) – More small businesses will have help in applying for DE Relief Grants through a new relationship between the Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) and the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce (DEBCC).

The two organizations have formed a partnership under which the Chamber will assist small businesses in applying for DE Relief Grants, a key economic relief program administered by the Division of Small Business.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership,” said Ayanna Khan, DEBCC President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal is to increase the number of minority-owned businesses applying and approved for DE Relief Grants. This will advance the Chamber’s mission to serve the needs of minority-owned businesses across Delaware, provide economic opportunity and support to business owners as well as to the communities they serve.”

Through Nov. 12, 1,904 applicants had accepted and/or been approved for more than $61 million in grants, with requests for another $31.2 million undergoing the review process.

The median grant award has been a little more than $20,000. The typical recipient had a median annual 2019 gross revenue of just under $500,000.

“DE Relief Grants have been a source of vital financial assistance to Delaware small business owners,” said Division of Small Business Director Damian DeStefano. “The Division’s partnership with the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce will ensure that more small businesses, particularly those we know have been hit hardest by COVID-19, such as minority-owned firms and microenterprises, have access to the assistance they need to secure the most relief funding possible.”

DE Relief Grants are a joint effort between the state of Delaware and New Castle County. Under the rules of the federal CARES Act, from which the program money comes, the State and County must use available funds by Dec. 31, 2020.

Applications for the current round of grants are due by December 4, which provides time for all applications to be reviewed and funds to be dispersed prior to the end of the year.

Information about DE Relief Grants can be found at delbiz.com/relief , including an extensive Q&A document, demonstration videos and a full explanation of eligible expenses.

Business owners interested in assistance from the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce can email the Chamber at email@debcc.org or call (302) 709-1708.

About the Division of Small Business The Division of Small Business is focused on making Delaware the number one state in the nation to start and grow a small business. We provide support to businesses of fewer than 100 employees to help them maximize their potential. Small businesses account for 98 percent of businesses in Delaware and employ 55 percent of Delaware’s workforce. To help them succeed, the Division offers grant and loan programs and customized services and support, ranging from assistance navigating governmental regulations to connecting them to an extensive network of resource partners. For more information visit delbiz.com

About the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce

The DEBCC works to ensure that minority and other disadvantaged entrepreneurs are not left behind due to a lack of support to help them achieve success. The DEBCC provides the necessary assistance and support systems to ensure that minority-owned businesses advance their economic footprint across Delaware. DEBCC serves as a vital hub for connecting minority business owners and entrepreneurs with the resources needed to assist them in growing their enterprise and creating new economic opportunities and job growth throughout the First State. Most importantly, the DEBCC is an all inclusive Chamber, dedicated to economic advancement and equality for all. For more information visit www.DEBCC.org

