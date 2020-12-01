A Shot Across the Bow—New Video Conferencing Platform Challenging Tech Giants Zoom™ and RingCentral™

Private Video Conferencing with End-to-End Encryption More Than a Phone System RingPlan

More organizations are adding video conferencing to their operations and annual budgets, RingPlan Meet enters the market with a fresh approach to communications

Much like a Tesla car, our product gets regular feature updates that makes it pretty exciting to own.” — Jacob Hansen

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, video conferencing software is at the top of the list when budgeting for tools most required to conduct business; often being the preferred method of communication.With only a few large players dominating the marketplace, it is easy to assume these companies are the only option.When it comes to video conferencing, a new player has emerged onto the scene and is shaping up to become a major disruptor.In 2020, a new company called RingPlan™ launched RingPlan Meet™ , a video conferencing platform that integrates with RingPlan's entire suite of business tools.RingPlan now enters a competitive arena dominated by telecom giants like Zoom and RingCentral, offering unified communication as a service (UCaaS).RINGPLAN MEET™ IS PART OF A UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONS PLATFORMDesigned to unify communications, RingPlan provides users with a growing list of features that address the concerns of modern businesses.Features include a hosted Business Phone System , Text Messaging, Fax, Video Conferencing, and more scheduled for release.While existing video conference tools have helped businesses remain in touch, most are not designed with enterprise needs in mind. This opens doubt in customers’ minds about security, usability, and cost.These issues came to the forefront as work-from-home became the only option during the COVID-19 lockdowns. It quickly became clear that not all video conferencing platforms offer users the ability to connect on a secure line.Zoom, the most recognized provider, received negative press over a lack of security during this time. They quickly scrambled to fix these issues; however, no one will ever know how much data was compromised.RINGPLAN MEET WAS DESIGNED TO ADDRESS THESE CONCERNSRingPlan Meet was designed for remote workers prior to the COVID-19 pandemic because RingPlan saw the need for advanced features not previously available. They were seeing a growing need for secure video communications that other providers, at the time, were not offering.RingPlan cites the growing trend in remote work in 2018, and its lax security, as the catalyst that brought about RingPlan Meet.ADDRESSING MAJOR CONCERNS ABOUT ONLINE VIDEO MEETINGSEnd to End EncryptionRingPlan ensures meetings remain private with end-to-end encryption, with unique meeting IDs that expire at the end of each meeting, and by never storing meeting files of any kind.HD Video QualityRingPlan Meet supports standard quality and full HD video quality.Dial-into a ConferenceCan’t get to a computer on time, users can dial into a video conference call from a phone.Dial-in a GuestsUsers can add guests to a conference call as they're taking place. Add a guest using their phone number or email.Advance Sharing for Mobile DevicesUsers can use their mobile devices to stream and share with others on a call. Devices can be used to share images, docs, or video.Single System LoginRingPlan users manage their communications from one central platform. They can start a video call or schedule a video conference directly from their my.ringplan.com dashboard.Calendar IntegrationUsers can schedule a video conference call and can invite others directly from their user dashboard. Invitees receive an invitation in their inbox with a calendar event and link. This process is integrated with GSuite so accepting an invitation will automatically add the even to a user’s Google Calendar.RINGPLAN MEET IS FREE TO ENTERPRISE-TIER AND STARTER-TIER CUSTOMERSWith starter phone plans starting at $11.95, customers are accessing unlimited video conferencing directly from their browsers, on their company dashboard, or by downloading the app. The service comes at no additional charge.RingPlan sees this as their main advantage over many other phone companies. They can provide an added value that many others cannot.Step by step, RingPlan is giving customers the option to integrate their communication services into one comprehensive platform. RingPlan states that customers are saving time and money by reducing the need for multiple providers, and multiple accounts to manage.TWO DIFFERENT PLANS TO CHOOSE FROMWith two different paid plans, users can choose a plan that fits their size and needs.The starter package for small business includes all of the features typical in a phone system, including unlimited outbound calls. Users get access to RingPlan Meet and one advanced feature.Those with larger needs may consider an enterprise package, paid monthly or annually.The enterprise plans provide users with access to the entire suite of features offered by RingPlan, including future releases not yet advertised, or mentioned in this article.A BUSINESS PHONE SYSTEM WITH ENTERPRISE NEEDS IN MINDRingPlan helps businesses who want to optimize their call strategies based on indicators such as who is calling, time on call, number of calls, location of calls, devices being used, and more.Customers are now connecting using desktop phones; mobile phones; text messaging; faxing; and now, encrypted video conferencing; all from their dashboards located at https://my.ringplan.com Rather than third party platforms contributing to recurring costs, RingPlan is combining these services under one roof for ongoing added value.“Much like a Tesla car, our product gets regular feature updates that make it pretty exciting to own.”—Jake Hansen, PresidentTREATING CUSTOMERS DIFFERENTLYIn 2020 RingPlan instituted a fair billing policy, ensuring customers are not charged for services they're not using. For example, If a user is on vacation and stops using a line and their phones are disabled, the charge disappears from the next bill; automatically, until the user starts using the phone line again.Since 2018, neither RingPlan nor its parent company, ZTelco have relied on long-term contracts to tie users in for years at a time. Rather, RingPlan keeps adding value with new features to ensure customers gain the maximum benefits, staying on-board as valuable customers.In a competitive landscape dominated by industry juggernauts like Zoom and RingCentral, RingPlan stands out for its bold entry into the market. A bold entry that directly challenges the status quo, and is likely to draw a lot of attention in the coming years.Learn more about RingPlan Meet Visit the WebsiteSchedule a demo by visitingdemos@ringplan.com

