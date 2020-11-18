COVID-19 medal commemorates pandemic in positive manner
Only 100 medals available in silver, plus low mintages of both cupronickel and bronze
Commemorating the pandemic in a creative yet positive manner, the medal’s design depicts an older face-masked father placing a mask on his daughter.”WELLAND, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Coin News (CCN) today unveiled a commemorative COVID-19 medal now available in three metal compositions, including silver, cupronickel, and bronze.
— CCN
The one-ounce medal – designed by Tony Wait, of Edmonton, Alta., after a month-long competition – is a perfect memento of the pandemic’s positive aspects and offers collectors an opportunity to remember the good things brought about by a hectic year.
“We wish to thank all participants in this design competition for their support in helping to make this a very special keepsake indeed,” says Mike Walsh, editor of CCN, which is owned by Trajan Publishing Corp. “We at Canadian Coin News are all eager to share some positivity during these trying times.”
Commemorating the pandemic in a creative yet positive manner, the medal’s design depicts an older face-masked father placing a mask on his daughter. The words “STRONG,” “SAFE,” “UNITED” and “CANADA” surround the design, with each word separated by a maple leaf. The 2020 year-date also appears above “CANADA” at the bottom of the medal.
The medals were engraved and struck at the Mississauga Mint with a proof-like finish and 3D design elements, offering a cameo (frosted) appearance against mirror-like fields. Measuring 38 millimeters in diameter, the medal also includes a CCN-themed obverse design.
The silver medal is struck in one Troy ounce of .9999 fine silver; the cupronickel medal is struck in about one ounce of “nickel alloy 752” (about 65 percent copper, 18 percent cupronickel plus other metals); and the bronze medal is struck in about an ounce of “bronze alloy 220” (about 90 percent copper plus zinc).
The prices (list in Canadain) are as follows:
• $70 for silver;
• $30 for cupronickel; and
• $20 for bronze.
The silver medal is non-taxable; however, there is a tax on the cupronickel and bronze medals.
Available on a first-come, first-served basis, the medals can be purchased online at www.coinstampsupplies.com or by calling 1-800-408-0352 from Monday to Friday at 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. (ET).
About Canadian Coin News: CCN can trace its roots back nearly six decades, to 1963, when the first edition of the popular biweekly magazine was issued. In his first editorial, Cale Jarvis (who later wrote a numismatic column for The Globe and Mail) said CCN would strive “to be all things” to Canadian numismatics. Today, CCN continues to fulfill Jarvis’ promise to provide “on-the-spot reports of major conventions, in depth studies of current trends, mint reports, feature stories, club news, and introductions to noteworthy personalities of the hobby.” The inaugural 24-page issue of CCN has since become a collector’s item—not unlike the sought-after coins that continue to drive the magazine’s content, including the unique COVID-19 medal set.
Michael Walsh
The Trajan Publishing Corp.
+1 905-646-4820
email us here