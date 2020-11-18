RELEASE: State Hosting Webinar for Level 2 Charging Projects to be Funded by VW Settlement

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will begin accepting proposals in January for Level 2 charging projects to be funded by Phase 1 of the NC Volkswagen Mitigation Settlement Program. DEQ allocated 25% of the Phase 1 Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure allocation, or approximately $1.1 million, to Level 2 charging infrastructure projects.

A webinar will be held on December 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. for interested stakeholders and applicants. During this webinar, staff will show applicants how to request access to the DAQ Grants Management System and answer questions regarding the Request for Proposals. DAQ encourages anyone interested in applying for a rebate voucher to attend this webinar.

This Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Level 2 ZEV Charging Infrastructure Program will assist interested parties in applying for funds using a first-come, first-served rebate process to install ZEV Level 2 charging infrastructure, as described in the North Carolina VW Mitigation Plans until all funds are exhausted. The primary goal is to increase use of ZEVs in place of gas-powered cars to mitigate nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and greenhouse gas emissions in the state.

NCDEQ anticipates awarding a total of approximately $1.1 million towards Level 2 charging infrastructure projects in Phase 1. Rebate applications will be prioritized by the urban-suburban/rural split described in the NC VW Mitigation Plan, with about 68% of the funds allocated for urban and suburban counties, and a minimum of 32% allocated for rural counties.

Those interested in attending the webinar must register by December 9, 2020 through the registration form.

For additional information and documents regarding the RFP, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/volkswagen-settlement/level-2