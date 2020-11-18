Arkisys & Qediq Team Up to Build the Future of Space Operations and Rapid Integration

Arkisys and Qediq Team Up to Build Customer-centric Operations and Services for Space Outpost Efforts

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 18, 2020, Los Alamitos, CA – Arkisys (https://www.arkisys.com), who is building the world's first robotic Space Outpost for Assembly, Integration and Resupply, is teaming up with Qediq (https://www.qediq.com), an innovative provider of advanced systems engineering and control system solutions, to develop advanced customer-centric operations and services.

Through adaptive hardware and software interfaces, web and mobile-based interface ordering, and options for fast launch and data transport, Arkisys is building the Port (https://www.arkisys.com/the-port) which is an advanced Space Outpost that provides multiple capabilities and services for a global customer base. Arkisys is developing the platform which will connect customers to their data, their mission, and their ideas for space vessels and businesses now and in future.

Qediq is excited to team with Arkisys to design and develop the operations, attitude control systems and rapid integration testbeds for the Port. Qediq and Arkisys successfully demonstrated advanced ground operations and look to enhance the work moving forward. Both organizations see adaptive, multi-body control systems as a key element to the success of the Arkisys Space Outpost mission.

“Arkisys is excited to join forces with Qediq, a leader in advanced control systems, and systems engineering for IoT and spacecraft. They have exceptional, proven capabilities to enable this next step in rapid integration and ground operations for the Port.” says Dan Lopez, Chief Strategy Officer at Arkisys.

As part of the Arkisys Space Outpost program, Arkisys will be hosting several events in the coming weeks, beginning with:

- The First Port Call - Industry Day on November 18, 2020

- Founder’s Institute AMA W/ Dan Lopez on December 8, 2020

- LIVE Demo December 16th, 2020

- Science on the Port hosted by Arkisys and Rhodium Scientific, TBA January 2021

- Undiscovered Markets Fireside Chat, TBA February 2021

- Visiting Vessel Workshop, TBA March 2021

"Qediq is proud to be helping develop the first in-space harbor (traffic) arrival/departure management capabilities for The Port. The Port is the first on-orbit global integration platform for next generation spacecraft repair, refurbishment, modification, and augmentation to enable new business and exploration concepts to become reality!" says Fred Tubb, CTO Qediq Inc.

Led by a renowned team of Space industry pioneers, Arkisys is building the fastest, incremental Space infrastructure step to take shape quickly, and exist in an agile platform to directly support specific customer needs today, with services to expand and create markets.

Learn more about Arkisys at https://www.arkisys.com.

----

About Arkisys, Inc.

Arkisys, Inc., located in Los Alamitos, California with locations in France, Argentina, and Singapore, is a provider of advanced spacecraft architectures, structures and platform solutions. Arkisys is building the Port which is a robotic Space Outpost that provides multiple capabilities and services for a global customer base. For more information, visit https://www.arkisys.com.

About Qediq

Qediq Corporation provides our clients with the management and technical expertise they need to achieve their goals on time and on budget. Whether you are a startup or an established Fortune 100 company, Qediq provides you with the focus and flexibility needed during all stages of delivery of systems to production. For more information, visit https://www.qediq.com.

