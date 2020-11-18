Arkisys & iBOSS Team Up to Build the Future of Advanced Orbital Assembly

Arkisys and iBOSS Team Up to Build Advanced Orbital Assembly Capabilities for the Arkisys Port Efforts

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 18, 2020, Los Alamitos, CA – Arkisys (https://www.arkisys.com), who is building the world's first robotic Space Outpost for Assembly, Integration and Resupply called the Port, is teaming up with iBOSS (https://www.iboss.space), an innovative provider of space products and services, to design advanced space architectures for assembly and aggregation of satellite spacecraft in orbit and beyond.

Through adaptive hardware and software interfaces, web and mobile-based interface ordering, and options for fast launch and data transport, Arkisys is building the Port (https://www.arkisys.com/the-port) which is an advanced Space Outpost that provides multiple capabilities and services for a global customer base. Arkisys is developing the platform which will connect customers to their data, their mission, and their ideas for space vessels and businesses now and in future.

iBOSS is excited to team up with Arkisys to design and develop spacecraft with a focus on cellular morphology and interfaces for space systems to interact with the Port. iBOSS and Arkisys have successfully demonstrated advanced aggregation and interface connectivity operations on the ground and look to advance the work moving forward. Both organizations see their interface and aggregation work as a key element to the success of the Arkisys Port.

“Arkisys is excited to join forces with iBOSS, a leader in advanced Space system design and operations. They have exceptional, proven capabilities to enable the next step of interfacing and building satellites on the Port.” says Dan Lopez, Chief Strategy Officer at Arkisys.

As part of the Arkisys Space Outpost program, Arkisys will be hosting several events in the coming weeks, beginning with:

- The First Port Call - Industry Day on November 18, 2020

- Founder’s Institute AMA W/ Dan Lopez on December 8, 2020

- LIVE Demo December 16th, 2020

- Science on the Port hosted by Arkisys and Rhodium Scientific, TBA January 2021

- Undiscovered Markets Fireside Chat, TBA February 2021

- Visiting Vessel Workshop, TBA March 2021

"The Port by Akisys is an excellent showcase project to demonstrate multiple applications of our intelligent Space System Interface (iSSI), a fully modular coupling kit enabling most flexible plug-and-play for space payloads, robotics and more OSAM, and thus, essentially supporting the Port philosophy as the future of space infrastructure design, operations and business " said Joerg Kreisel, iBOSS Chairman.

Led by a renowned team of Space industry pioneers, Arkisys is building the fastest, incremental Space infrastructure step to take shape quickly, and exist in an agile platform to directly support specific customer needs today, with services to expand and create new markets.

Learn more about Arkisys at https://www.arkisys.com.

----

About Arkisys, Inc.

Arkisys, Inc., located in Los Alamitos, California with locations in France, Argentina, and Singapore, is a provider of advanced spacecraft architectures, structures and platform solutions. Arkisys is building the Port which is a robotic Space Outpost that provides multiple capabilities and services for a global customer base. For more information, visit https://www.arkisys.com.

About iBOSS

iBOSS is operated out of Aachen, Germany, and closely collaborating with the famous RWTH Aachen University https://www.rwth-aachen.de/go/id/a/?lidx=1. They provide unique, Space-borne technology interfaces and standards supporting modular PnP, novel systems and functionalities, in-field upgrading, repurposing, and maintainability that enable our business partners. For more information, visit https://www.iboss.space.

