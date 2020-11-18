'Progress Has No Boundaries' Campaign to Improve the Lives of Children and Adults with Autism
This giving season, you can support strengthening autism alliances with medical professionals, educators, scientists and specialists around the globe.
While times are incredibly difficult for many families, by giving to this campaign, you will be easing their worries and making a difference”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This giving season, you can support strengthening autism alliances with medical professionals, educators, scientists, and specialists around the globe.
— Dr. Joshua Weinstein, CEO and Founder of ICare4Autism
As a global organization, the International Center for Autism Research and Education (ICare4Autism) supports services around the world that help individuals with autism become fully integrated members of the community.
To provide more educational services and assistance to those in need, ICare4Autism is initiating its GivingTuesday campaign titled 'Progress Has No Boundaries' and you can make a difference by visiting https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTAxODI0 and making a donation.
To provide young adults with the readiness skills to transition into higher-education and from there—a well-paying job, ICare4Autism announced the development of the ICare2Work app.
The ICare2Work program follows the principles of workforce training to give every high school student a chance at gainful employment after they graduate.
When we last spoke to her about diagnosing and caring for young children on the spectrum, Dr. Temple Grandin, world-renowned author, and speaker on autism and neurodiversity, said, “You have got to do something about [it] and work with them now. Start teaching them. The worst thing to do is nothing. Don’t wait for services; you’ve got to start working with this kid now.”
The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the close-knit community of families with autistic and disabled children. Households are now struggling with job loss, financial strain, and the added stressors of homeschooling children with special needs.
Contributions to ICare4Autism’s end-of-the-year giving campaign will equip these families with:
• Laptops and tablets for remote learning
• Books and educational materials
• Dedicated therapist and teacher hours
• Added teaching staff members
Additionally, ICare4Autism facilitates global research conferences, training and educating professional staff around the world. By connecting the most elite autism researchers through renowned conferences and workshops, ICare4Autism has led the way to discuss complex-scientific issues and find innovative treatment services.
“Our expertise is in designing educational practices to best serve people who are affected by autism spectrum disorder,” said Founder and CEO of ICare4Autism, Dr. Joshua Weinstein. “While times are incredibly difficult for many families, by giving to this campaign, you will be easing their worries and making a difference.”
You can play a key role too and make a difference in the world around you, learn more about ICare4Autism by visiting https://icare4autism.org.
Visit https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTAxODI0 to make a donation to this GivingTuesday campaign.
ICare4Autism serves as the lead global non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults who live with autism. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, ICare4Autism has established itself as the catalyst that drives collaborations among similar international institutions to discover the etiology of autism, search for biologic and environmental causes, and ultimately work toward better methods of detection and treatment.
