BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Unbolted will premiere a damning truth behind how the government is victimizing victims, criminal defendants, and America. And what can be done to end the eclipse of this unknown debtor’s prison and its cost on society?

• The cruel and unusual truth of illegal restitution orders

• How the United States Supreme Court, on November 20, 2020, can begin to dismantle illegal restitution orders: Cassandra Cean, Petitioner v. United States No. 19-8807

• The cost of illegal restitution orders on America



Life Unbolted will present Ending the Resurgence of Debtor’s Prison via Zoom on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3 pm, featuring Mary C. Rogers and Tanya Pierce.

Life Unbolted is proud to bring Ending the Resurgence of Debtor’s Prisons to Zoom for the first time. Ending the Resurgence of Debtor Prisons will expose the myths and mistakes regarding criminal restitution and why it must end.

More details about the webinar;

• for the link to attend, send a request to admin@lifeunbolted.org

• to request to be included as a presenter, immediately contact Tanya Pierce at pierce@lifeunbolted.org

LU is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to ending mass incarceration through advocacy and policy changes at the city, state, and national levels. For more information, visit us at www. lifeunbolted.org.