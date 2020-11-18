Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,812 in the last 365 days.

New Highly Anticipated Book from Ohio Leadership and Coaching Expert Releasing November 19, 2020

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of Let Her Out: Reclaim Who You Have Always Been, by leadership and coaching expert, Natalie Siston.

The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3lrfmMz

Let Her Out presents a blend of life story meeting life coaching. Inspired by the diaries Natalie kept as a girl, as well as her own personal path to reinvention, Let Her Out presents over 100 coaching questions to help anyone reconnect with who they were meant to be.

“Uncovering my diaries and essays felt like winning the lottery because they are informing my work in ways I couldn’t anticipate,” says Natalie. “Reading the words from my younger self reminded me that I have always been who I was meant to be. You have always been who you were meant to be, too.”

To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.

Natalie’s career has taken her from Silicon Valley to the Fortune 100 and into entrepreneurship, but being raised in Republic, OH (population 600) is where she learned her greatest leadership lessons. Natalie uses these lessons learned from small-town living to help leaders and organizations create big success in the world.

In addition to being a 10-year 4-H member and repeat State Fair champion in public speaking, Natalie is a two-time graduate of The Ohio State University and Professional Coach accredited through the International Coach Federation. She has 20+ years of experience coaching, developing leaders, and strengthening teams in the non-profit, higher education, and corporate sectors. She works with both 1:1 and small group coaching clients to help them be more connected – to themselves, their work, families, and communities. She is a frequent speaker at leadership, university, and corporate events.

Natalie resides in Dublin, Ohio with her husband, Rob, and two young daughters. When she is not writing, speaking, or coaching, she enjoys mentoring students, training for endurance athletic events, and improving her golf game.


Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3lrfmMz to purchase the book and to learn more!


For booking information, visit https://letherout.com/.


Contact Info:
Natalie Siston
https://letherout.com/
https://smalltownleadership.com/

Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
email us here

You just read:

New Highly Anticipated Book from Ohio Leadership and Coaching Expert Releasing November 19, 2020

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.