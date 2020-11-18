Arkisys & Motiv Team Up to Build the Future of Orbital Robotic Arm for Servicing

Arkisys and Motiv Team Up to Build Advanced Robotic Arm for Space Outpost Efforts

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkisys (https://www.arkisys.com), who is building the world's first robotic Space Outpost for Assembly, Integration and Resupply, is teaming up with Motiv Space Systems (https://www.motivss.com), an innovative provider of robotics and motion control system solutions for extreme environments, to provide their xLink(TM) advanced robotic manipulation system for servicing and building spacecraft in orbit and beyond.

Through adaptive hardware and software interfaces, web and mobile-based interface ordering, and options for fast launch and data transport, Arkisys is building the Port (https://www.arkisys.com/the-port) which is an advanced Space Outpost that provides multiple capabilities and services for a global customer base. Arkisys is developing the platform which will connect customers to their data, their mission, and their ideas for space vessels and businesses now and in future.

Motiv Space Systems is excited to team up with Arkisys to develop the robotic arm for the Port. Motiv and Arkisys have successfully demonstrated advanced operations on the ground and look to advance the work moving forward. Both organizations see this robotic arm as a key element to the success of the Arkisys Port.

“Arkisys is excited to join forces with Motiv Space Systems, a global leader in advanced robotics. They have exceptional, proven capabilities to enable this next step into on-orbit aggregation and servicing on the Port.” says Dan Lopez, Chief Strategy Officer at Arkisys.

As part of the Arkisys Space Outpost program, Arkisys will be hosting several events in the coming weeks, beginning with:

- The First Port Call - Industry Day on November 18, 2020

- Founder’s Institute AMA W/ Dan Lopez on December 8, 2020

- LIVE Demo December 16th, 2020

- Science on the Port hosted by Arkisys and Rhodium Scientific, TBA January 2021

- Undiscovered Markets Fireside Chat, TBA February 2021

- Visiting Vessel Workshop, TBA March 2021

"Advancing robotics and manipulation technology for space is Motiv's core business. The addition of the xLinkTM robotic arm to the Port will enable a new capability to create structures, satellites, or platforms on-orbit. We are proud to be part of Arkisys Space Outpost development of the first Space Port on-orbit." said Chris Thayer, President and CEO of Motiv Space Systems.

Led by a renowned team of Space industry pioneers, Arkisys is building the fastest, incremental Space infrastructure step to take shape quickly, and exist in an agile platform to directly support specific customer needs today, with services to expand and create markets.

Learn more about Arkisys at https://www.arkisys.com.

----

About Arkisys, Inc.

Arkisys, Inc., located in Los Alamitos, California with locations in France, Argentina, and Singapore, is a provider of advanced spacecraft architectures, structures and platform solutions. Arkisys is building the Port which is a robotic Space Outpost that provides multiple capabilities and services for a global customer base. For more information, visit https://www.arkisys.com.

About Motiv Space Systems

Motiv Space Systems provides advanced robotics and motion control solutions for the extreme environment of space. Operating out of its design and development facility in Pasadena, California, Motiv has an experienced and innovative staff capable of solving the most challenging problems and delivering reliable, cost effective, state-of-the-art solutions. Visit us at https://www.motivss.com.