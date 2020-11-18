News and Events: Library and Netflix to Host Conversation on "Hillbilly Elegy" Film

The Library of Congress and Netflix will host a conversation on Monday, Nov. 23, with film director Ron Howard and J.D. Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis,” moderated by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden to discuss the creative process of bringing the book to the screen with the release of the new film, “Hillbilly Elegy.”

The event will be hosted Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. ET on the Library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/libraryofcongress and YouTube channel at youtube.com/loc. The new film “Hillbilly Elegy” opened in select theaters Nov. 11 and premieres Nov. 24 on Netflix.

