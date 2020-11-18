We’re Hiring at TBI!

The TBI seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:

CJIS SUPERVISOR

CRIMINAL RECORDS UNIT

1 Vacancy

TBI Headquarters – Davidson County

Job Duties: Supervises employees in the Criminal Records Unit. Responsible for monitoring relevant databases and computerized systems daily to ensure proper functionality and identifying issues with criminal justice information and systems to determine the appropriate action to take. Interprets state and federal rules, regulations, policies, procedures, and documentation for the public, local, state, and federal agencies; vendors; the media; and TBI employees to enhance communication and ensure compliance.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to four years of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience in a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years. Substitution of Graduate Education for Experience: Graduate degree from an accredited college or university, including 12 semester or 18 quarter hours in criminal justice, statistics, or mathematics coursework may substitute for one year of the required experience.

Monthly salary: $3,534 – $4,430

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 12714. This position will remain posted from November 18 – November 24, 2020 for five business days. For questions, please contact TBI.HR@tn.gov.

