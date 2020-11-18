Wallet Squirrel Shares 70+ Creative Ways to Make Money for the Holidays

Personal Finance writers Andrew and Adam, of Wallet Squirrel, have cataloged 70+ of the internet's most creative ways to make money in time for the holidays!

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holidays are a magical time for people all over the world, but they can also be incredibly stressful. LendingTree's 2019 Holiday Spending Survey found 61% of Americans are dreading the winter holidays due to spending. It is a perfect storm of financial pressure and stagnant incomes. Often budgeting and savings have a limit and people start looking for side-hustles and additional income ideas."The internet is this overwhelming hodgepodge of information on side hustle ideas. So we took the most popular ideas, tested many of them and created one of the internet's most comprehensive lists on creative ways to make money in time for the holidays ( https://walletsquirrel.com/ways-to-make-money/ )" - Andrew, Founder of Wallet Squirrel This list includes over 70+ eclectic and creative ideas such as:• Video game tournaments to make money• Selling your old photos online• Winning money for clever name suggestions for new companiesSide-hustles are becoming the new normal as 48% of millennials have admitted to having a side income in a 2019 Bankrate survey. They build new skills, provide flexibility with your schedule and most importantly help supplement income to fit your needs."We are excited to see so many people diversify their income and find new income opportunities. We've always been fascinated with the potential of side-hustles and proud to have created such an extensive list for our readers in time for this season" - Andrew, Founder of Wallet SquirrelWallet SquirrelWallet Squirrel is a rising influence in the world of personal finance by best friends Andrew & Adam. They have been featured on MSN Money, AOL Finance and numerous publications that help people better understand money. Data shows that most people struggle to save money with a stagnant income, so Wallet Squirrel focuses on extra ways to make money and the benefits if that money were invested.Sources:Americans Are Dreading the Holidays Due to Spending. (n.d.). Retrieved November 18, 2020, from https://www.lendingtree.com/debt-consolidation/study-holiday-spending/ Dixon, A. (n.d.). Survey: Nearly 1 In 3 Side Hustlers Needs The Income To Stay Afloat. Retrieved November 18, 2020, from https://www.bankrate.com/personal-finance/side-hustles-survey-june-2019/