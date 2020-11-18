IoD East of England Chair Responds to PM’s Ten Point Plan
The East of England will be 'at the heart’ of the conversation to ensure the region capitalises on job creation and commercial opportunities.
We have an incredible opportunity, and the IoD East of England wants to help ensure investment, opportunity for businesses of all sizes and employment is directed into the region.”IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoD East Chair Responds to PM’s Ten Point Plan
Biplab Rakshi says the IoD will be ‘at the heart’ of the conversation to ensure the region capitalises on job creation and commercial opportunities.
The Ten Point Plan, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson today, promises a ‘green industrial revolution,’ covering clean energy, transport, nature, and innovative technologies. The scheme will mobilise £12 billion of government investment to support up to 250,000 skilled green jobs.
Speaking about the announcement, the Institute of Directors (IoD) East of England Chair, Biplab Rakshi commented. ‘We have a huge opportunity in the East to ensure the capability we have is at the heart of the discussion around opportunities. We already have leading projects in wind power in Norfolk, nuclear energy investment in Sizewell C in Suffolk, ground-breaking research and innovation coming from Cambridge and the Thames Crossing project in Essex. This region is already leading the way in delivering clean energy solutions, and with the right focus and investment we can do much more.”
Biplab, a corporate energy executive with former roles at Mobil Oil and TXU Europe was instrumental in the founding of the UK Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) is the CEO of Suffolk-based Atomic Acquisitions, focusing on low carbon energy initiatives.
“The IoD is collaborating with stakeholders across the region to run a series of events, which aim to drive the national agenda towards the East of England,” says Biplab.
“We have an incredible opportunity, and the IoD wants to help ensure investment, opportunity for businesses of all sizes and employment is directed into the region. We have a positive agenda with great engagement from some of the region’s biggest hitters with a number of high-profile events planned in 2021 and I urge you to work with us to keep the momentum going.”
