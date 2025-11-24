The Gin Guild appoints Sophie Best and Andrew Parsons to its Board

Sophie Best has joined The Gin Guild's Board of Directors Master Distiller Andrew Parsons has joined The Gin Guild's Board Dan Szor takes up his new position as Master of the Worshipful Company of Distillers in November 2025

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gin Guild has announced the appointment of two new directors to its Board, further strengthening its leadership as the membership body continues to expand internationally with over 600 members.Sophie Best, director at William Grant & Sons’ Silent Pool Distillery, and Andrew Parsons, Master Distiller and Co-founder of The Sky Wave Distilling Company, join the Board to support the Guild’s mission to unite the global gin community and promote excellence across the category. They join a Board of respected peers that includes Dr Anne Brock, Kathy Caton MBE, Christopher Hayman (Chairman), Jim Long, Charles Maxwell, and Martin Riley, representing some of the most influential names in the gin industry.Sophie brings a wealth of operational and brand-building experience from her work at Silent Pool Gin, where she has helped to grow one of the UK’s most recognisable premium gin brands. She said: “It’s a real honour to join The Gin Guild Board and to contribute to an organisation that brings so many passionate, like-minded people together. Being part of the Guild has been a unique and rewarding experience, from the fellowship at events to the opportunity to learn from distillers at every stage of their journey.“I’m proud to represent Silent Pool Gin and to play a role in shaping how we, as an industry, navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead. I’m looking forward to supporting the Guild’s work in championing the category, driving meaningful collaboration, and helping to create even more pathways for learning and growth in the years to come.”Andrew, whose award-winning Sky Wave Gin has gained international acclaim, adds a distiller’s perspective grounded in innovation and craft. He said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be invited to join The Gin Guild Board and to work alongside such respected figures from the industry. Being a member of the Guild has been hugely rewarding, both personally and for the growth of Sky Wave. It’s an incredibly supportive community, and I see this role as an opportunity to give something back.”On his priorities for The Gin Guild, Andrew added: “I’m keen to help ensure the Guild continues to stay relevant and responsive to its members, particularly as it grows internationally. I’m also passionate about helping to establish a distillers’ apprenticeship in England. There’s currently no apprenticeship course or qualification, and I believe it’s so important to create opportunities that attract and nurture new talent into the industry.”The appointments come as Dan Szor, founder of The Cotswolds Distillery and long-standing Gin Guild member and former director (2017–2024), takes up his new position as Master of the Worshipful Company of Distillers on 20 November. Dan joined the Guild in 2015 and remains a valued supporter of its work and community.The Gin Guild Director General, Pal Gleed, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sophie and Andrew to the Board. Both bring tremendous insight, energy and expertise that will strengthen the Guild as it continues to champion and connect the global gin community. We would also like to recognise and thank Dan Szor for his invaluable contribution during his time as a director, and to congratulate him on his appointment as Master of the Worshipful Company of Distillers.”About The Gin Guild• The Gin Guild is a not-for-profit international membership body. It promotes excellence in gin distillation, production, and promotion, supporting members across the global industry. For more information, visit www.theginguild.com

